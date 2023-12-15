TNA announces a new championship matchup for Hard To Kill.

Chris Sabin will be defending his X-Division Championship against new signee KUSHIDA and AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo at the pay-per-view event, which takes place on January 13th.

TNA World Championship Match:

Alex Shelley (c) vs. Moose

TNA Knockouts Championship Match:

Trinity (c) vs. Jordynne Grace

TNA X-Division Championship Match:

Chris Sabin (c) vs. KUSHIDA vs. El Hijo del Vikingo