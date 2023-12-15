WWE SmackDown will be taking place later this evening from the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The latest lineup for the show can be found here.

A new report has surfaced from WrestleVotes revealing some potential plans for the show. They write, “Hearing tonight’s SmackDown is focused around the Bloodline and the quest to take them down from Randy Orton, LA Knight & a returning AJ Styles individually.”

This lines up with PW Insider’s report this morning, who said that Styles would be returning at tonight’s show.