A new matchup has been announced for this evening’s WWE SmackDown on FOX.

Randy Orton will be clashing with Jimmy Uso on the show, which will continue The Viper’s rivalry with The Bloodline on the same night Roman Reigns returns.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR 12/15 SMACKDOWN:

-WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns returns

-Grayson Waller vs. Carmelo Hayes U.S. Title Contender tournament

-Kevin Owens vs. Austin Theory U.S. Title Contender tournament

-Randy Orton vs. Jimmy Uso