AEW & ROH President Tony Khan has announced two new matchups for this evening’s Final Battle pay-per-view in Texas.
Former AEW women’s champion Nyla Rose will go one-on-one with Vertvixen, and Jack Cartwheel will face Bryan Keith on the Zero Hour pre-show, with the winner advancing to the Survival of the Fittest matchup on the main card to crown a new ROH Television Champion.
TOMORROW, Friday 12/15#ROHFinalBattle Zero Hour
Dallas Metroplex https://t.co/520ivBM0yA
7pm ET/6pm CT
The Von Erichs vs The Outrunners
Ahead of their AEW debut on Friday #AEWRampage,@MarshallVonEric/@RossVonErich will fight the Youngest Men Alive at Final Battle TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/nyq0wXDd6y
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) December 15, 2023
TONIGHT#ROHFinalBattle Zero Hour
Survival Of The Fittest Qualifying Match@bountykeith vs @jackcartwheel
Before Final Battle, Bounty Hunter Bryan Keith will fight Jack Cartwheel in a Qualifying Match to compete for the ROH World TV Title in Survival Of The Fittest, TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/4few1JSbEi
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) December 15, 2023
Here is the updated card for ROH Final Battle, which will air exclusively on ROH HonorClub:
ROH Women’s World Champion Athena defends against Billie Starkz
Survival of the Fittest six-way elimination match to crown a new ROH World Television Champion: Dalton Castle vs. Komander vs. Lee Moriarty vs. Lee Johnson vs. Kyle Fletcher vs. TBD
Wheeler Yuta vs. Tom Lawlor for the ROH Pure Championship
Brian Cage & Gates of Agony vs. TMDK for the ROH Six-Man Championship
Keith Lee vs. Shane Taylor
I Quit match: Ethan Page vs. Tony Nese
Jay Briscoe Tribute match: FTR & Mark Briscoe vs. Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli & Bryan Danielson
El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Black Taurus for the AAA Mega Championship
The Von Erichs vs. The Outrunners
Nyla Rose vs. Vertvixen
Bryan Keith vs. Jack Cartwheel Zero Hour