AEW & ROH President Tony Khan has announced two new matchups for this evening’s Final Battle pay-per-view in Texas.

Former AEW women’s champion Nyla Rose will go one-on-one with Vertvixen, and Jack Cartwheel will face Bryan Keith on the Zero Hour pre-show, with the winner advancing to the Survival of the Fittest matchup on the main card to crown a new ROH Television Champion.

TOMORROW, Friday 12/15#ROHFinalBattle Zero Hour

Dallas Metroplex

The Von Erichs vs The Outrunners

Survival Of The Fittest Qualifying Match
Bryan Keith vs Jack Cartwheel

Here is the updated card for ROH Final Battle, which will air exclusively on ROH HonorClub:

ROH Women’s World Champion Athena defends against Billie Starkz

Survival of the Fittest six-way elimination match to crown a new ROH World Television Champion: Dalton Castle vs. Komander vs. Lee Moriarty vs. Lee Johnson vs. Kyle Fletcher vs. TBD

Wheeler Yuta vs. Tom Lawlor for the ROH Pure Championship

Brian Cage & Gates of Agony vs. TMDK for the ROH Six-Man Championship

Keith Lee vs. Shane Taylor

I Quit match: Ethan Page vs. Tony Nese

Jay Briscoe Tribute match: FTR & Mark Briscoe vs. Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli & Bryan Danielson

El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Black Taurus for the AAA Mega Championship

The Von Erichs vs. The Outrunners

Nyla Rose vs. Vertvixen

Bryan Keith vs. Jack Cartwheel Zero Hour