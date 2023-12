TNA announces a new signing.

The company revealed this morning on social media that Jade Chung is now their new full-time ring announcer. She has replaced David Penzer, who departed TNA following its recent Final Resolution special.

BREAKING: @JadeChung11 is the new ring announcer for TNA Wrestling! pic.twitter.com/PI9gMfTkQO — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 18, 2023

Chung is married to former world, X-Division, and tag champion Josh Alexander. She has done work previously for TNA.