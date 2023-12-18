Mickie James responds to Fallon Henley.

The NXT star took to Twitter on December 12th and asked if James would be interested in tagging with her to pursue the women’s WWE tag team titles. During an interview with Gabby AF James says that she is down to partner with Henley, but wants it to be known that she plans on winning gold.

She did say the drinks are on her, and I do love a drink. I’ve been watching Fallon for a while because obviously there’s been some comparisons there, and there’s clearly some similarities there. I thought, ‘Oh, this is so cool.’ I didn’t think it was an homage to me or anything like that. There’s clearly more country girls in the world than just me. I just thought it was so special and it was unique, and I thought it was cool that she asked me to do that. She said ‘go for the titles,’ and I just need her to know, I only come to win. I don’t come to lose. So I’m down. I’m her huckleberry. But we’re gonna win,

James has been taking some time away from wrestling after a lengthy Knockouts title reign in TNA and working several high profile independent dates. Her full Gabby AF appearance can be heard below.

