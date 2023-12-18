Athena opens up about the ring gear she wore for her entrance at this past Friday’s ROH Final Battle pay-per-view.

The Fallen Angel took on Billie Starkz at the event, with her ROH Women’s Championship on the line. During the Final Battle press scrum Athena was asked about the gear, which resembled the famous Batman villian Bane, and how she managed to put it together.

When I found out my nose was broken, that was definitely a crazy situation because I was like, oh crap, I can’t wear this mask over a mask. Then I tried to order the other Bane mask from the movie, and I was like, ‘I don’t want to do that one. That defeats the purpose of the venom pack, come on.’ So then it became, ‘Well, I’m just gonna cut this as far up as I can and just hope it stays,’ and that’s what it came down to. I kind of just finagled that, had to get a sewing machine out, and just figured it out the rest of the way.

Athena later says that she’s always wanted to do the Bane cosplay and felt like this time it worked perfectly well with the story she and Starkz were trying to tell.

But I’m really glad I finally got to do it. It’s an entrance piece that I wanted to do forever because I’m a massive Batman man, and Bane is one of my favorite…comic book Bane is one of my favorites. Tom Hardy’s great and all, but gotta get the comic book Bane. But I was very excited to finally be able to do that cosplay, especially for an entrance because I felt like it worked with everything going on with the story.

Athena would successfully defend her title against Starkz at Final Battle, but Starkz did earn the champ’s respect. You can read about that here.

