Ace Steel responds to some recent comments made by Tully Blanchard.

Blanchard claimed that younger AEW talents did not come up to him or Arn Anderson as much as they thought they should in AEW. Steel was asked about this during his recent interview with Rip Rogers, where he recalled picking Blanchard’s brain about the great Harley Race years ago.

You know what’s funny? Not that he’s going to remember, because I was a producer, I went right up to him when I got to know him face to face a little, same with Arn, I know Arn much better, but I just started talking to Tully about Harley [Harley Race] because I spent a lot of time with Harley. Many years. I’m always fascinated to hear about what Harley was like back in the day. I have a version of Harley that I know, but the Harley that walked into the dressing room in the 70s and 80s, I want to know about that Harley. Tully was like, ‘I never worked Harley, but I reffed a match of his with Dory [Dory Funk].

Steel then says he doesn’t understand why anyone would not want to pick a legend’s brain and help them learn the business a bit better.

I’d go up to Arn and ask him…why wouldn’t I talk to Arn Anderson about producing a match? The dude produced for 20+ years after he retired. ‘Hey Arn, I got four minutes, what do I do here? I’m thinking this.’ You’d be ridiculous not to. That’s still my opinion. Higher learning. Why wouldn’t you just go and ask a question, because you’re too good? Piss on that.

