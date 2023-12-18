Samoa Joe is proud of what pro-wrestling has, and will continue to, accomplish.

The AEW superstar spoke on this topic during a recent chat on In The Zone. The current #1 contender for the world title brought up Taylor Swift and the sweeping spectacle of the popular musician’s concerts that have swept the globe. He says that pro-wrestling fans know that the Swift’s concerts use a lot of the same tactics that wrestling companies use to hype up crowds.

I feel like what a lot of Swifties are experiencing, her music is great, but the production and spectacle, we’ve been doing it for years. Any pro wrestling fan who goes to that concert will recognize a lot of the same tactics we use to get the crowd hyped up.

Joe later explains how pro-wrestling constantly carries over to mainstream pop culture, citing how athletes or other celebrities mimic wrestlers them on a regular basis.

A lot of the mannerisms and things we do in the ring inevitably flow over into pop culture and the regular world. You see athletes and various other celebrities kind of mimicking things we do. I’m very proud of that and always will be. It’s a big part of why pro wrestling is part of Americana. It’s something ingrained in our culture, it’s fun, everyone likes to turn their brain off and suspend disbelief and have a good time. That’s definitely what we provide.

Joe is set to challenge MJF for the AEW world championship at the December 30th Worlds End pay-per-view event in New York.

