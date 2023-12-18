Seth Rollins pays tribute to Bray Wyatt and Brodie Lee.

The WWE superstar and current reigning heavyweight champion took a moment to honor his fallen friend during the December 17th House Show in Rochester, Minnesota. Rollins shared a special moment with the crowd and mentioned Wyatt and Lee shortly after his victory over Shinsuke Nakamura in the main event.

They got the lights down real low for us, the mood is set. We got fireflies out in the audience tonight. I see them. Light us up here tonight, Rochester. Yeah, this time of the year, loved ones are always on our minds, man. You know what I’m saying? Yeah, yeah, yeah.

Wyatt and Lee both tragically passed away way too young, with their losses still having an effect on the pro-wrestling community and the superstars that perform for us. You can check out Rollins’ tribute below courtesy of @bruski12345 on X (twitter).