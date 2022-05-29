MJF has publicly stated that his AEW deal is up on January 1, 2024, but there hadn’t been any confirmation on that until now.

Fightful Select reports that is the exact date the contract is due. MJF had originally signed with the company in 2019, but signed an extension that significantly increased his salary over the amount he’d signed for.

Since signing that deal, MJF has risen up the card and outperformed that deal, which is the frustration he has with it in AEW.

MJF has been advertised for tonight’s AEW Double or Nothing against Wardlow and that match is still expected to take place.

As noted, MJF no-showed a meet and greet scheduled for the AEW fanfest on Saturday and later booked a flight out of Las Vegas, Nevada. However, he didn’t leave the city and the match is still seemingly on.