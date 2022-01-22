Following the news that Lio Rush will be a free agent next month, PW Insider has a new report on three AEW stars whose contracts are also expiring later this year.

-Jurassic Express member Marko Stunt, who has not appeared on AEW programming in months, is one of the stars whose contracts is expiring. Stunt recently auditioned for The Voice and is rumored to be appearing at tomorrow’s GCW pay-per-view.

-GCW regular Joey Janela also has his contract coming up this year. Insider adds that if he does not renew his deal he’ll be finished shortly before Double or Nothing 2022. Janela has mainly been competing on Dark and Dark: Elevation.

-The big name that has a deal expiring is former FTW champion Brian Cage. The Machine debuted at Double or Nothing 2021, and has been featured in some key feuds during his run, but his wife, Melissa Santos, publicly stated on Twitter that she was unhappy with how AEW was using him.

Stay tuned.