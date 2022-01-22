According to SpoilerTV, last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX drew an average of 2.136 million viewers overnight, an increase of 3.7% from the previous week’s preliminary number and the blue brand’s largest audience since December 17th, 2021. They scored a rating of 0.60 in the always important 18-49 demographic, which was tied for #1 on the evening along with Shark Tank.

As a reminder, the final viewership number comes out next week and is usually 3-10% higher than the preliminary. WWE has one more edition of SmackDown before next weekend’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view.