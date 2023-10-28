WWE is holding a double taping this evening at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, WI., as next week’s “Crown Jewel go-home” episode of SmackDown is also being taped in addition to tonight’s live broadcast.

Ahead of the show that is being taped for next Friday, some of the matches and plans for the show have been discovered.

WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (11/3/2023)

* LA Knight promo* Kevin Owens vs. Austin Theory* Charlotte & Shotzi vs. Chelsea Green & Piper Niven (non title)* John Cena & Solo Sikoa face to face* Donnybrook Rules: Brawling Brutes vs. Pretty Deadly* Logan Paul & Rey Mysterio weigh in* Bianca Belair vs. Bayley

Spoiler Notes

* Jessika Carr is scheduled to serve as the referee for the main event bout, which is set to run for two segments.

* IYO Sky, Dakota Kai and others are also scheduled for the show.

* Karrion Kross is planned for the show

– The show will feature B-Fab, Street Profits, Logan Paul and Bobby Lashley backstage, and Karrion Kross, Shotzi and Scarlett are set for a backstage segment

– Roman Reigns is set to interrupt LA Knight’s promo

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com for live WWE SmackDown results coverage every Friday night. We will have spoilers from next week’s WWE SmackDown show up later this evening. Stay tuned.