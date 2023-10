EYFBO explodes in tonight’s main event:

Willow Nightingale vs. Abadon vs. Anna Jay vs. Skye Blue

Konosuke Takeshita vs. Kyle Fletcher

Ortiz vs. Mike Santana

Make sure to keep refreshing the page as the most recent results are below!

AEW Rampage 10/27/23

From the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania!