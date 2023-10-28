You can officially pencil in a new match for next week’s WWE Crown Jewel 2023 “go-home” episode of WWE Monday Night Raw.

During this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FS1, a commercial aired to promote the Halloween Eve edition of the weekly three-hour WWE on USA Network red brand show.

The commercial mentioned the previously announced Seth “Freakin'” Rollins vs. JD McDonagh match, as well as the special Trick-Or-Street Fight between Natalya and Chelsea Green of the Undisputed WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions.

Previously announced for the show is Imperium vs. DIY in tag-team action, as well as Xia Li vs. Candice LeRae and Ricochet vs. Dominik Mysterio.

