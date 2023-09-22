The 2024 WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event will air much earlier than usual for fans in the United State.

WWE announced this week that Elimination Chamber will take place on Saturday, February 24, 2024 from Optus Stadium in Perth, Western Australia. You can click here for the original announcement with comments from WWE World Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley and others.

In an update, WWE confirmed to The Observer that Elimination Chamber will air in primetime for viewers in Australia.

The report noted that Elimination Chamber will likely air around 6am ET in the United States, but that would be primetime for the eastern part of Australia, where Melbourne and Sydney are. Perth is in Western Australia, and primetime there, or 8pm AWST, would be 8am ET and 5am PT in the United States, and 1pm GMT in England.

The 2018 WWE Super ShowDown event from Melbourne, Australia aired at 5am ET in the United States, which was 7pm AEST.

WWE will officially announce the start times and more details on Elimination Chamber in the coming months. There was no Kickoff pre-show for Super ShowDown, but if they do hold a pre-show for Elimination Chamber, that and other factors, could affect the start time by an hour or two.

