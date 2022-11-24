AEW world champion MJF recently got into a back-and-forth with lightweight UFC star Paddy Pimblett, who the Salt of the Earth referred to as a “Dollar Store Conor McGregor” before teasing an appearance at UFC 282, which is when Paddy’s next professional bout will take place.

McGregor saw the exchange and took a shot at Paddy, as well as MJF, where he claimed that he had no idea who MJF was. This didn’t set well with the AEW champ, who fired back his own insults at the Notorious One.

McGregor writes, “A dollar store Conor is still worth millions! Let’s go young Paddy Pimb! Don’t know who this other clown is.” MJF writes back, “I’ll fuck the Conor clone up. Then I’ll wipe my ass with the original. Stay in your lane you roided up leprechaun. You can’t hang with the @AEW World Champion. #Betterthanyou.”

Check it out below.

A dollar store Conor is still worth millions! Let’s go young Paddy Pimb! Don’t know who this other clown is. pic.twitter.com/0Lt869Rwiu — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 24, 2022