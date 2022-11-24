AEW star Dante Martin may have suffered an injury at Wednesday’s Black Friday Rampage tapings in Chicago.

Top Flight, Dante and his brother Darius Martin, opened the tapings by challenging AAA & IWGP Tag Team Champions FTR for their ROH World Tag Team Titles. At one point, Martin appeared to be injured and was checked out by a doctor at ringside after the match.

Martin was helped to the back after the match, but further details were not available.

Martin has not commented on his status as of this writing.

Martin’s possible injury comes a week after brother Darius returned to in-ring action following a lengthy hiatus due to a serious car accident he was in back in the spring.

Below are a few photos of officials tending to Martin after the match:

Hope Dante Martin is okay pic.twitter.com/5UmK4VgxAO — Kyle Frid (@therealkylefrid) November 24, 2022

