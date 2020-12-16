According to PW Insider, the contract for Ring of Honor world champion RUSH is set to expire at the end of this year. The report also mentions RUSH’s brother, ROH Television champion Dragon Lee, writing that his work has been brought considerable interest from other promotions.

ROH’s Chief Operating Officer Joe Koff told Insider that conversations are ongoing for the current top champions, with hopes of re-signing them for 2021 and beyond. RUSH and Lee are set to defend their respective titles at this Friday’s Final Battle pay per view, marking both men’s first appearance since the promotion went on hiatus due to COVID-19.