WWE’s Corey Graves and Carmella are expecting a baby boy.

We noted back on May 1 how Graves and Carmella announced that they are pregnant with their first child together, and expecting Baby Polinsky to arrive in November. The couple discovered the pregnancy in March.

In an update, Graves and Carmella appeared on The Tamron Hall Show today to reveal that they are expecting a son.

“We both wanted a boy,” Carmella said before the reveal. “I feel so lucky either way because I have a stepson, two stepdaughters so either way. I can do the girly things with them, the boy things with him. But we both wanted a boy.”

Graves, who has two daughters and one son from his previous marriage, then joked, “I was kind of hoping for a boy because I’m outnumbered badly.”

As seen in the video below, the gender reveal on The Tamron Hall Show included blue confetti falling from the ceiling.

Carmella, who appeared with her husband on WWE’s After The Bell earlier this year to reveal two miscarriages from 2022 and a bout with depression following the ectopic pregnancy, talked more about sharing her story on The Tamron Hall Show today.

“It was really important for me to share my story,” she said. “When I had the first miscarriage, we dealt with it privately. I think, only we knew, my parents knew, and my sister and that was it. I just felt like that’s what you do. People don’t talk about miscarriage, people don’t talk about the loss of their child. I didn’t know anyone that had a miscarriage so when it happened again, I thought, well, it was the most isolating experience. I felt so alone. It was devastating especially with it being an ectopic, .I barely knew what an ectopic pregnancy was and when it happened again, I just felt like how do I take this and spin it into somewhat of a positive note? If that’s even possible.”

Below is footage from today’s appearance on The Tamron Hall Show:

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.