Two new matches and a new segment have been announced for tonight’s post-Double Or Nothing edition of AEW Dynamite.

AEW President Tony Khan has announced that AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy will team with Darby Allin on tonight’s show to face ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions Toa Liona and Kaun, who will representing The Mogul Embassy.

“After Swerve’s close call in the Blackjack Battle Royal, the Mogul’s Gates of Agony fight International Champion @orangecassidy + @DarbyAllin TONIGHT!,” Khan tweeted.

The Blackjack Battle Royal will continue tonight as Swerve Strickland, Big Bill and Trent Beretta face off in a Triple Threat.

“After the Blackjack Battle Royal saw Swerve’s close call + his betrayal of Big Bill, + Trent taking a bullet for his friend, Swerve, Big Bill & Trent fight in a 3 way TONIGHT!,” Khan tweeted.

It was also announced that we will hear from Juice Robinson and Jay White tonight. They previously attacked Ricky Starks and contributed to his elimination in the Double Or Nothing Blackjack Battle Royal for the AEW International Title. AEW is apparently building to a match with Bullet Club Gold vs. Starks and AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR.

Below is the updated card for tonight’s live Dynamite from the Viejas Arena in San Diego, CA, along with Khan’s tweets:

* Fallout from Double Or Nothing

* Swerve Strickland vs. Big Bill vs. Trent Beretta

* We will hear from Jay White and Juice Robinson

* AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy and Darby Allin vs. ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions Toa Liona and Kaun

* New AEW TBS Champion Kris Statlander defends against Nyla Rose

* The Blackpool Combat Club (ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli, Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta) vs. Bandido and ROH World Tag Team Champions Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero M

* Chris Jericho and Ruby Soho vs. Adam Cole and Britt Baker

* Konosuke Takeshita and Don Callis will speak for the first time since attacking Kenny Omega at Double Or Nothing

* AEW President Tony Khan will make an announcement on the premiere episode of AEW Collision

