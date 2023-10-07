Could WWE be planting the seeds for the return of “The Best in the World?”

As noted, some have said CM Punk returning to WWE in time for Survivor Series in his hometown of Chicago, Illinois is a “lock.”

The talk of a potential CM Punk return to WWE following his latest AEW release is picking up on social media, with many feeling WWE is even dropping hints at Punk’s return in various subtle ways on television.

Corey Graves began trending on Twitter (X) after making the comment, “The greatest trick the devil ever pulled was making the world forget that he existed.”

The comment is one that Punk often referenced in his own promos, including one particular memorable promo from his time in ROH Wrestling.

In addition to the Graves line, Cody Rhodes stated last month that ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso is “one of the very best in the world and deserves a second chance,” which some pointed to as another subtle line that could apply to Punk.

Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins recently stated in a promotional video that “my 100-percent makes me the best in the world.”

Michael Cole also seemed to make a reference to another CM Punk promo line on commentary on Monday’s WWE Raw show as well.

For more backstage news on CM Punk’s potential WWE return, check out Joey G’s report here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.