MLW CEO Court Bauer held a media call shortly after last night’s episode of Fusion to talk all things pro-wrestling. Highlights from his interview can be found below.

On Davey Boy Smith Jr’s status with MLW:

Davey Boy’s exit in the opening round of the Opera Cup marks the end of this chapter for DBS in MLW. I have immense gratitude for (Davey) and his contributions inside the MLW ring over the past 2 ½ years. The MLW system was a great fit for him. Winning the 2019 Opera Cup as well as his run as a World Tag Team Champions. A real certified beast. Davey Boy Smith Jr. is the real deal and I wish him luck with whatever comes next. With Davey’s spot on the roster opening up, there will be a familiar face arriving soon to fill it. I’m a little surprised it hasn’t leaked yet. This one is a big surprise.

Whether Laredo Kid will come back to MLW:

Yes, Laredo (Kid) is going to be in the mix on a regular basis. We may even see the AAA title defended.

On MLW’s further collaboration with other companies:

(Laughs) Which one? In all seriousness, I think we all see a world war of sorts brewing. I can’t say anything right now but hope to be able to say a lot more before the end of the year. We’ll see.

How MLW’s Fusion numbers are looking:

Fubo is very happy and we were once again at the top (of the ratings) for beIN. On YouTube we’re way up compared to where we left off in the Spring. We’re waiting on DAZN data for episode 111 but the restart episode destroyed all of our prior episodes in terms of viewers. In a nutshell: we’re growing and getting more eyes on the product. But I’m never satisfied with what we just accomplished. I want more, which is why we’re continuing to talk with different networks and services about expanding our programming footprint domestically and abroad. More eyes, more awareness. This is my mantra.

Who else he is in talks with:

No, but I will say we’re pretty deep in talks in the cable and streaming space. If and when a deal gets done, we won’t be shy about sharing the details then.

When Alexander Hammerstone is expected back:

We hope to know more on that in the next week or two. Hammer wants back in yesterday. If it was up to Hammer, he’d just power through it and be in the ring every week.

On the Lio Rush vs. Myron Reed matchup:

We’re working on it. Lio’s team feels very strongly about certain terms being met. Again, we’re working on it.

On MLW’s next special: