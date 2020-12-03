Pro-wrestling legend The Mountie recently spoke with Sportskeeda to talk about his relationship with current WWE superstar Kevin Owens, and the falling out the two Canadians eventually had. Highlights are below.

Says KO was a fast learner:

Kevin Owens was a phenomenon when he came to my wrestling school. He was five years at my wrestling school, but he had this ability of learning fast. So listen, I haven’t followed Kevin’s career that much after he left because we didn’t leave on quite great terms when he left my territory. So, I didn’t follow up on him, but I noticed that success was following him, and amazing to see myself in the ring at so many times because of the way he kicks, the promos. Because when I think, the guys in my school, I used to teach them from scratch. It was not only in the ring but the mic, the entrance, the arenas. He was really a great talent and a natural talent.

Says their falling out came because he asked his students not to wrestle for other feds:

We had a falling out, Kevin and I. One reason was because he didn’t respect the fact that my boys weren’t allowed to go and wrestle for other companies. And that was a rule that was very hard for the boys to understand because everybody wanted to go and learn and get a little bit of this and a little bit of that. But the thing was, I was doing tremendously well with my company, and I was selling out all my arenas with 3-4 thousand people, but with no TVs. And I was going from company to company and selling the market, that was no sex, no drugs, no violence, no girls in my shows. It was really oriented towards kids. But the thing was, all my shows were sold out. Not because it was easily done, I had to go work hard, but the thing was, he was such a great talent and the talent that I produced that I taught in the wrestling business and then came did my shows is I went to every company and told them, I said, ‘Hey, wait till you see the match between the Spiderman and The Mummy. And wait till you see this match, Kevin Steen – Kevin Steen was his name at the time, Kevin Steen against Gorgeous Mike. So I was selling all this talent to the companies where I was going. Many times at the beginning, the guys would go on a spot show on a Friday night and hurt an ankle or something. So they won’t be able to come to my 5000 people show, because they were in front of 25 people the night before and they hurt themselves.

Gave Owens the option to leave and wrestle elsewhere: