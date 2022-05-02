Major League Wrestling CEO Court Bauer appeared on this morning’s edition of Busted Open Radio and revealed that former WWE 205 Live star Lince Dorado will be joining the promotion, and is set to debut at the May 13th Kings of Colosseum event, where the luchadore will be taking on nZo in singles-action.
You can find the latest Busted Open Radio here. Check out the updated lineup for Kings of Colosseum below.
CARD
World Heavyweight Championship
Alex Hammerstone (c) vs. Richard Holliday (with Alicia Atout)
Weapons of Mass Destruction Match
Jacob Fatu vs. Mads Krugger
Inaugural Women’s World Featherweight Championship
Taya Valkyrie vs. Holidead
World Tag Team Championship 3-Way:
Hustle & Power vs. Von Erichs vs. 5150
Matt Cross vs. ACH
Lince Dorado vs. nZo
Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:
Davey Richards
Microman with Mister Saint Laurent
National Openweight Champion Alex Kane (with Mr. Thomas)
World Middleweight Champion Myron Reed
Cesar Duran
Gangrel
The Sandman
Aramis
Arez
KC Navarro
Los Maximos
Savio Vega