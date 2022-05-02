Major League Wrestling CEO Court Bauer appeared on this morning’s edition of Busted Open Radio and revealed that former WWE 205 Live star Lince Dorado will be joining the promotion, and is set to debut at the May 13th Kings of Colosseum event, where the luchadore will be taking on nZo in singles-action.

You can find the latest Busted Open Radio here. Check out the updated lineup for Kings of Colosseum below.