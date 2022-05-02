WWE star Veer Mahan recently joined the Sony Sports Network for a conversation about all things pro-wrestling, including the differences between his current character and his last one Rinku, and how he got to meet the Undertaker shortly before his debut. Highlights from the interview are below.

Talks the difference between his last character incarnation, Rinku:

Rinku is more of a nice and down to earth. Veer Mahaan is totally different. When the tripund is on, he sees himself as a big Indian Warrior that is going to dominate anyone that he faces in the ring. We are talking about a totally different animal. When tripund is on, it’s game time.

Reflects on his early pairing with Jinder Mahal:

Being with Jinder Mahal was very very helpful for me. Going from NXT locker room to RAW, it was a big jump in a very short period of time. But having Jinder Mahal aside, it helped me a lot to transform on many things as far as understanding the business even better, to ring skill. Being with him just made me more comfortable, because sometimes, going from NXT to RAW is totally different platform, totally different work. By having Mahal there, I was getting the answer to my every question very easily. Someone to talk to and someone to ask as much questions as I had in my mind. And Jinder was there to give me all of my answers. I am very grateful to Jinder Mahal showing me the path. He has been there, done it.

Talks running into Undertaker before his debut: