On the latest edition of his Table Talk podcast WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley broke down the popular Tables, Ladders, and Chairs matchup, a bout the former multi-time tag champion is quite familiar with. During the show D-Von spoke about the particular mindset wrestlers need to get into to endure the dangerous bout, as well as what he thinks is the object that hurts the most. Highlights are below.

Says you have to have a certain mindset to compete in a TLC match:

People don’t realize how much that stuff hurts. I was hungry back, younger, and more energetic so it didn’t bother me. Now, I look at it and I’m like ‘oh my god.’ I don’t know if I could do another TLC match. The fans ask for it, but I don’t think they realize the mindset you have to have to get into one of those matches.

Says he’d prefer to go through a table than get hit with a ladder or chair:

People ask me what’s the worst out of the three; chair shots, ladders, or tables. In this order; the ladders. I don’t like to get hit with steel. It doesn’t feel good at all. I’m going to contradict myself when I say the chair because I’ve taken so many headshots that I don’t even know my name sometimes. The chair shots don’t hurt as much as the ladders do, they hurt. You put your hands up to block it and everything is exposed. You have a little bone (in your wrist) and when the metal catches it on the wrong place, oof. The tables, they feel like home to me.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)