During an appearance on Pro Wrestling Junkies, D-Von Dudley credited Hulk Hogan as being a major reason that he received a push in TNA. Here’s what he had to say:

I know sometimes Bully likes to take credit for all the TNA fame and all that. Here’s the deal – when we were in TNA and I did have that singles run, nobody down there believed I could do it. They gave Bully the rocket and let him go sky high, but he was also in the production meetings and was able to persuade them a little more. I wasn’t in those meetings. I had to fight for everything. To have Hulk Hogan take a stand and ask, ‘Why the hell aren’t we doing something with D-Von? He’s doing everything right’ – for Hogan to come out and do that said everything right there. TNA made a whole bunch of promises, but of course didn’t keep it up.