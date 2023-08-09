Dakota Kai detailed how her appearance on Saturday night came about on Twitch.

She appeared to congratulate Damage CTRL member IYO SKY after she won the WWE Women’s Championship when cashing in her MITB briefcase.

“It’s my sleep in day,” she said. “I’m gonna chill, not even gonna set my alarm. My phone was on ‘Do Not Disturb’…I wake up, my phone is blowing up. My anxiety was just through the roof, I saw all of these missed calls, all these texts…and [Bayley’s] like ‘We need you here!’.

Kai noted she only had one flight available to Detroit and had a flight delay due to mechanical issues.

“Whatever match was after Shayna and Ronda, we landed,” Kai estimated on when she landed. “And thank goodness, they sent car service to come and get me and then they also had a makeup lady in the car…yes, lucky [SKY winning the title] was semi-main because I definitely wouldn’t have made it, I don’t think.”

