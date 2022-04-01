WWE star and former United States champion Damian Priest recently spoke with Denton Day about all things pro-wrestling, including how the Archer of Infamy promises to make an impact at this weekend’s WrestleMania 38 pay-per-view. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says he will be at Mania and doesn’t plan on staying in the back:

Well, I’m definitely the Battle Royal, that’s happening. Anything else? It’s up in the air. But the only thing I’ll say is, I’m going to be in the building, come Saturday and Sunday at WrestleMania, and I don’t plan on just staying in the back.

Tells his fans to keep a close eye open this weekend:

So I’ll say that. To anybody watching, anybody that might be a fan of mine, I’ll be there and I don’t plan on not showing up on the stage. I’ll give you that.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)