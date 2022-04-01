Ace Austin has signed a new contract with Impact Wrestling.

Austin spoke with Brad Gilmore of Sportskeeda today and confirmed that he has re-signed with the company. Impact later confirmed the new deal. It was noted that this is a multi-year contract, but specific terms were not released.

Austin started working with Impact in 2019, and is a two-time X Division Champion. He was also named X Division Star of the Year for 2020. He commented on having unfinished business in Impact.

“I’m super excited but it’s unfinished business,” he said. “The two-time X Division Champion, 2021 Super X cup, 2020 Match of the year, 2020 X Division star of the year but that list isn’t long enough for me. We’ve still got a lot more ahead here with Impact Wrestling.”

Austin praised Impact Wrestling as the place to be right now, and said he has a lot left to accomplish before moving on.

“It’s just the place to be right now. It’s the best environment backstage that I personally experienced and I got some experience in different locker rooms,” he said. “It’s the place that has been my home and it has been such a launching point for me and like I said, there’s unfinished business. It wasn’t time to leave yet after three years. I accomplished a lot but I didn’t accomplish everything that I said I would and that’s very important to me.”

Austin also tweeted on the new deal and wrote, “Once again I found myself in the same position that I was in 2018. All options in front of me, interest from all sides and an opportunity to CHOOSE what I wanted. The choice was just as easy as it was then @IMPACTWRESTLING is where I want to be My legacy here is unfinished.”

Austin, with Madman Fulton in his corner, is set to challenge for Trey Miguel’s X Division Title at the Impact Rebellion pay-per-view on April 23, in a Triple Threat that also includes Mike Bailey. He won a Triple Threat over Crazzy Steve and John Skyler on the March 10 Impact episode to qualify for the title match.

Stay tuned for more. You can see Austin’s tweet below:

Once again I found myself in the same position that I was in 2018 All options in front of me, interest from all sides and an opportunity to CHOOSE what I wanted The choice was just as easy as it was then@IMPACTWRESTLING is where I want to be My legacy here is unfinished https://t.co/wBXqiZ0149 — #INEVITABLE (@The_Ace_Austin) April 1, 2022

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.