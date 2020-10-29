New WWE NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano made history with last night’s Halloween Havoc title win over Damian Priest as he became the first-ever two-time North American Champion.

Gargano and Priest both reacted to the title change on Twitter.

“I LOVE MAKING HISTORY!.. and WHEELS! First 2X North American Champion,” Gargano wrote.

Priest added, “Well tonights outcome sucked. Trust me agents, this isn’t the end. Our infamy is just getting started. Oh and how bout that entrance!? #WWENXT #NotDoneYet [bow and arrow emoji] #LiveForever”

Well tonights outcome sucked. Trust me agents, this isn't the end. Our infamy is just getting started. Oh and how bout that entrance!? #WWENXT #NotDoneYet

🏹#LiveForever pic.twitter.com/CK7kyR8c3Z — Damian Priest 🏹 (@ArcherOfInfamy) October 29, 2020

I LOVE MAKING HISTORY!.. and WHEELS! First 2X North American Champion. pic.twitter.com/nQzpt4FfV1 — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) October 29, 2020

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.