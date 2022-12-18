WWE star Damian Priest spoke about the work the Judgement Day faction has been doing during his latest interview with The Archive of B-sox. Check out what Priest had to say about the group, which consists of himself, Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio and former Universal champion Finn Balor, below.

Says things have been awesome with Judgement Day:

It’s been awesome. It’s been a roller coaster, yes, but we’re ending it at the highest point. We all feel like we’re not even where we need to be yet, which is crazy. The things that we look forward to, the things that we talk about, and what we want to accomplish, we’re just getting started.

Wants the show to revolve around Judgement Day:

When we decide to do that. You can be a champion, and you’re gonna be a focal point of the show immediately, obviously, because you have to be. But how do you become a focal point of the show not being a champion? That makes you just that much more valuable, and I think that’s where we’re at right now. Let’s make this show revolve around us. Let’s be the main thing on this show, without even having championships. So that way, when we go, we’re elevating the titles, not the other way around. That’s our goal right now.

(H/T and transcribed by WrestleZone)