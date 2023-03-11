Dana Brooke admits that she was quite sad when the WWE 24/7 Championship was disbanded.

The WWE star spoke on this topic during a recent interview with Fightful, where she explained her hope that the 24/7 title would transition into a women’s Intercontinental title, that way the division had another prize to compete over. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says she wanted the 24/7 Championship to morph into a women’s Intercontinental Championship:

Oh, my God. Yes. Yes, I had a lot of things I wanted to do with the 24/7 title. I felt like it was, honestly, everything that I represent. I represent champion every single day, whether it be in the ring, outside of the ring, from the moment I wake up to the moment I go to bed, I try and be a champion. So, I had a lot of ideas and a lot of passionate things I wanted to do and be serious with it. I wanted, actually, to transition it to a women’s Intercontinental title because I feel like that’s something that would motivate women to keep going and have something else to fight for.

Says she was heart broken that the title was disbanded:

You know, I was heart broken ‘cause I felt like I put my heart and soul into it. I’ve got to accomplish so much with that title, whether it being ha-ha moments to showing my athleticism in the ring when I actually pinned Cedric for it. So, it was highs and lows, but overall, you can’t cry over spoiled milk, so I had to let it go and keep moving forward and forward, and put a smile on my face and hopefully there’s an opportunity to come.

Brooke expressed her unhappiness about WWE getting rid of the 24/7 Championship on social media. You can read about that here.