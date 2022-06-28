WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke missed this week’s RAW because she was recently in a car accident.

Brooke took to Twitter today and revealed that she was in a bad car accident in the last week. She noted that she is doing good and will be back in the ring in no time.

“Much [red heart emoji] to the #wweuniverse for the support & love, standing up for me! The reason why I was not on RAW last night was bc I got into a bad car accident the past week, I am doing good & will be back in no time! I really appreciate the love & couldn’t ask for better Fan support [red heart emoji],” she wrote.

Brooke last wrestled on the June 20 WWE Main Event tapings before RAW, where she began her sixth reign with the 24/7 Title.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on Brooke. You can see her full tweet below:

Much ❤️ to the #wweuniverse for the support & love, standing up for me! The reason why I was not on RAW last night was bc I got into a bad car accident the past week, I am doing good & will be back in no time! I really appreciate the love & couldn’t ask for better Fan support ❤️ — Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) June 28, 2022

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.