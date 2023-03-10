Brock Lesnar may never return to the UFC according to company president Dana White.

The Beast is a former UFC Heavyweight Champion and did huge business for the MMA promotion during his run from 2008-2011. Right around that time he retired and made his return to WWE, but did fight once more in 2016 in a decisive victory over Mark Hunt, a win that would eventually get overturned. He has not been back since, but many assumed the door was still open.

Until now. White spoke about Lesnar during a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, where he says that The Beast has nothing left to prove, and most likely won’t be back for a final fight.

Brock and I have a great relationship, and we always have, but I don’t think Brock wants to fight any more. Brock’s made a lot of money. He came into the UFC and won the heavyweight title. He’s got nothing left to prove. I don’t think he’d want to do it.

White’s full interview, which takes a good look at his controversial new program Power Slap, can be found here.