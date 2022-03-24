Danhausen did an in-character interview when made an appearance on AEW Unrestricted to discuss a wide range of topics. Here are the highlights:

How he met Chris Jericho:

“I believe a few months before the cruise. Chris Judas discovered Danhausen via the Fanhausens on Twitter. He’s asking who should be a guest on his wonderful podcast, and they said Danhausen. He said there’s an open invite. Then we started to test. Then he was invited on the cruise. When we met, that’s when Danhausen’s friendship came from with Chris Judas.”

Recovery from surgery:

“Recovery is going good. We have wonderful doctors at AEW. Danhausen needs a metal rod in his leg. He had broken his tibia and fibula. His fellow crashed down upon Danhausen’s leg and snapped in two. He heard a pop, and he went, ‘Oh, good. This is wonderful. Then he rolled to the side of the ring. I believe this was the only time Danhausen has sworn publicly. We went to the hospital. That was nice. We had surgery a week later, I believe. Now every single week we’re trying to recover it. I think we’re getting pretty close. Fingers crossed.”

