Retired UFC superstar and former heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier recently spoke with the Associated Press about his role at this past Saturday’s WWE Extreme Rules premium live event, and whether he is interested in stepping into the ring himself, specifically against Brock Lesnar. Highlights are below.

Says he would need to get into shape for a potential match with Brock Lesnar:

“I’ve been retired for a couple of years and I look like it. But I’d have to get in shape if I ever want to do something like that. The door is not closed on anything right now in my life.”

Whether he wants to purse wrestling with WWE:

“I’m still at an age where there are some opportunities, but those opportunities need to start now if they’re going to be something I pursue.”