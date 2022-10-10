WWE star Karrion Kross recently appeared on the Ringer Wrestling Show to discuss his marquee victory over Drew McIntyre at Extreme Rules, where the former two-time NXT champion had high praise for the Scottish Warrior for his resilience and dedication to the sport. Highlights from the interview are below.

How McIntyre continues to get back up after being knocked down:

I’m gonna say something that might surprise a lot of people listening to this but Drew McIntyre is a prime example of somebody in life, not even just in wrestling but in life, he’s been knocked down so many times personally and professionally throughout his entire life and this guy still gets up every day. He might not be inspired, he might not feel enthusiastic or motivated like all of us. We’re all human beings, you know what I mean? It’s cool to promote motivation or inspiration or wake up driven. Honestly, people don’t wake up like that but that guy, on the days he wants to do it, on the days he doesn’t, gives 110 percent at everything that he does and a lot of people have counted him out professionally throughout his career and he’s always proved them wrong. That’s somebody in life that anyone could look at and go, you know, ‘I’m down and out on my luck right now.

How resilient McIntyre is:

But, this guy did it, maybe I can do it too’ and I think those people, they’re important in life because we all deal with resistance in life; physically, mentally, spiritually and a lot of times it feels like you gotta give something up or you can’t go on or you gotta change something, you can’t do what you love anymore. He’s a prime example of someone who kept trying to find a way to make it work and he did. He made all of it work. So being able to work with somebody like that, not even just professionally but personally is you just can’t make something like that happen in life. That’s just something that is around and if you’ve prepared for the day when it comes around and you’re lucky enough to be around somebody like that, then it pays off and I felt like for me, it paid off tonight [at Extreme Rules].

