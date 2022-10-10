NJPW Declaration Of Power Results 10/10/22

Sumo Hall

Tokyo, Japan

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: David Finlay, Robbie Eagles and Ren Narita vs. El Desperado, Yoshinobu Kanemaru and Douki In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Ren Narita and El Desperado will start things off. Desperado avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Narita backs Desperado into the ropes. Chop Exchange. Narita drops Desperado with a shoulder tackle. Narita with forearm shivers. Desperado reverses out of the irish whip from Narita. Suzuki Gun clears the ring. Kanemaru whips Narita into the steel barricade. Kanemaru is putting the boots to Narita. Kanemaru rolls Narita back into the ring. Desperado with a Knee Crusher. Desperado with an Inverted Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Desperado tags in Kanemaru. Knee Crusher/Running Dropkick Combination. Kanemaru applies The Figure Four Leg Lock. Narita grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Kanemaru slams the left knee of Narita on the canvas. Kanemaru tags in Douki.

Douki repeatedly stomps on the left knee of Narita. Narita with two forearm smashes. Douki dropkicks the left knee of Narita. Douki tags Desperado. Desperado applies a side headlock. Desperado punches Narita in the jaw. Narita reverses out of the irish whip from Desperado. Narita with a Back Body Drop. Suzuki Gun knocks Finlay and Eagles off the ring apron. Desperado tags in Kanemaru. Kanemaru repeatedly stomps on the left knee of Narita. Kanemaru drops his elbow on the left knee of Narita. Kanemaru tags in Douki. Wish Bone Attack. Douki tugs on Narita’s hair. Douki with forearm shivers. Narita drops Douki with a Spin Kick. Eagles with a Flying Shotgun Dropkick. Finlay with a Running Uppercut.

Finlay sends Desperado to the corner. Running Uppercut/Shotgun Meteora Combination. Finlay with a Belly to Back Suplex. Eagles blocks a boot from Kanemaru. Eagles hits The Turbo Backpack on top of Desperado. Double Pancake to Douki. Stereo Toe Kicks. Finlay and Eagles dropkicks Desperado and Kanemaru to the floor. Finlay with a Slingshot Pescado. Eagles with a Flying Cannonball Senton through the ropes. Narita follows that with a Spinning Back Elbow. Narita with a Vertical Suplex. Narita with The Bridging Half Hatch Suplex for a two count. Douki connects with The SitOut Gory Bomb for a two count. Narita denies Suplex de La Luna. Douki with a straight right hand. Narita plants Douki with The Bridging Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex to pickup the victory.

Winner: David Finlay, Robbie Eagles and Ren Narita via Pinfall

Second Match: Zack Sabre Jr & Taichi vs. Bad Dude Tito & Shane Haste

Taichi and Bad Dude Tito will start things off. Tito is playing mind games with Taichi. Tito kicks Taichi in the gut. Tito applies a side headlock. Taichi whips Tito across the ring. Tito runs into Taichi. Shoulder Block Exchange. Tito drops Taichi with a shoulder tackle. Taichi with The Big Boot. Sabre and Haste are tagged in. Sabre applies a hammerlock. Sabre transitions into a cravate. Haste with a single leg takedown. Haste grapples around Sabre. Sabre starts working on his joint manipulation game. Following a snap mare takeover, Sabre applies a wrist lock. Haste with a snap mare escape. Haste goes for a low dropkick, but Sabre ducks out of the way. Haste avoids The Roundhouse Kick. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Haste kicks the right knee of Sabre. Haste with a Running Uppercut. Tito tags himself in. Tito knocks Taichi off the ring apron. Assisted Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count. Tito stomps on Sabre’s chest. Tito with a knife edge chop. Tito with a forearm smash. Tito drives Sabre back first into the blue turnbuckle pad. Tito with clubbing shoulder blocks. Haste tags himself in.

Haste with a Running Uppercut. Haste is choking Sabre with his boot. Haste tags in Tito. Following a snap mare takeover, Haste with a low single leg dropkick. Tito with a Slingshot Senton for a two count. Tito kicks Sabre in the chest. Tito with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a two count. Tito tags in Haste. Haste with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a two count. Haste with combination kicks. Haste toys around with Sabre. Sabre blocks a boot from Haste. Sabre with an Overhead Wrist Kick. Sabre tags in Taichi. Greco Roman Throat Hold Party. Taichi nails Haste with The Hook Kick. Taichi with Kawada Kicks. Taichi with a corner clothesline. Haste denies The Back Drop Driver. Haste drives his knee into the midsection of Taichi.

Haste uppercuts Taichi. Taichi with a Spinning Back Kick. Haste dropkicks Taichi. Haste tags in Tito. Tito unloads a series of knife edge chops. Tito with a Rolling Elbow. Tito goes for a German Suplex, but Taichi counters with a Kamagiri. Taichi tags in Sabre. Sabre cranks on Tito’s neck. Sabre with clubbing uppercuts. Tito clotheslines Sabre. Tito with a Rolling Elbow. Tito thrust kicks the midsection of Sabre. Tito with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Tito with a Delayed German Suplex for a two count. Sabre applies The Sleeper Hold. Sabre transitions into The Triangle Choke. Tito BuckleBombs Sabre. Haste with a Flying Cannonball Senton. Taichi responds with a sumo style takedown. Taichi delivers The Axe Bomber. Tito responds with The Sky High. Sabre decks Tito with a back elbow smash. Sabre applies The Guillotine Choke. Tito goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Sabre lands back on his feet. Sabre with a double leg takedown. Sabre connects with The European Clutch to pickup the victory.

Winner: Zack Sabre Jr & Taichi via Pinfall

Third Match: Hiroshi Tanahashi, Hikuleo and Ryusuke Taguchi vs. EVIL, SHO and Yujiro Takahashi w/Dick Togo In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

House Of Torture attacks Hontai before the bell rings. EVIL rakes the eyes of Hikuleo. EVIL kicks the left knee of Hikuleo. EVIL sends Hikuleo to the corner. Hikuleo with a shoulder tackle. Hikuleo with a Hip Toss to Takahashi. Hikuleo slaps EVIL in the chest. Hikuleo kicks Togo off the ring apron. Meeting Of The Minds. Hikuleo with a double clothesline. Hikuleo tags in Tanahashi. Tanahashi applies a side headlock. Takahashi starts biting Tanahashi’s fingers. Takahashi kicks Tanahashi in the gut. Takahashi sends Tanahashi to the corner. Tanahashi decks Takahashi with a back elbow smash. Tanahashi with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block. Tanahashi is playing the air guitar. House Of Torture clears the ring. Sho repeatedly stomps on Tanahashi’s chest. EVIL drives Taguchi back first into the steel barricade. The ring announcer goes down in the process.

Takahashi with two haymakers. EVIL is choking Hikuleo with a steel chair. Takahashi with two knee lifts. Following a snap mare takeover, Takahashi with a Sliding Dropkick for a two count. Takahashi slams Tanahashi’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Takahashi tags in Sho. Sho repeatedly stomps on Tanahashi’s chest. Sho is choking Tanahashi with his boot. Sho hammers down on the left shoulder of Tanahashi. Sho with combination kicks. Tanahashi slaps Sho in the face. Takahashi pulls Hikuleo off the apron. Sho tags in EVIL. EVIL drives his knee into the midsection of Tanahashi. Tanahashi with forearm shivers. EVIL tugs on Tanahashi’s hair. EVIL blocks a boot from Tanahashi. EVIL goes for a Side Thrust Kick, but Tanahashi counters with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip.

Tanahashi tags in Taguchi. Hip Attack Party. Taguchi kicks EVIL in the gut. EVIL reverses out of the irish whip from Taguchi. Taguchi kicks EVIL in the face. EVIL avoids The Hip Attack. EVIL rakes the eyes of Taguchi. Taguchi delivers a gut punch. EVIL dodges The Running Hip Attack. Sho kicks Taguchi’s backside. EVIL with an Inverted Atomic Drop. EVIL tags in Sho. Sho dropkicks Hikuleo off the apron. Double Irish Whip. Sho with a flying forearm smash. Takahashi with The Helluva Kick. EVIL follows that with a corner clothesline. Sho hits The Crossed Armed PileDriver for a two count. EVIL dumps Tanahashi out of the ring. Sho nails Taguchi with the wrench. Sho goes for Shock Arrow, but Hikuleo counters with The Chokeslam. Hikuleo puts Taguchi on top of Sho to pickup the victory.

Winner: Hiroshi Tanahashi, Hikuleo and Ryusuke Taguchi via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Hirooki Goto & Yoshi Hashi vs. Jeff Cobb & The Great O-Khan w/Gideon Grey

United Empire attacks Bishamon before the bell rings. Khan punches Hashi. Goto kicks Khan in the gut. Goto slams Khan’s head on the ring apron. Cobb punches Hashi in the back. Hashi reverses out of the irish whip from Cobb. Double Shoulder Tackle. Assisted Hip Toss. Goto kicks Khan in the gut. War Drums. Goto kicks Khan out of the ring. Hashi with a double sledge. Cobb with a knife edge chop. Cobb dropkicks Hashi. Khan knocks Goto off the apron. Cobb with a Delayed Vertical Slam. Surf’s Up. Cobb taunts Goto. The referee is trying to calm down Goto. Cobb is choking Hashi with his boot. Cobb tags in Khan. Khan chokes Hashi with the bo-staff. The Great Wall of Khan. Khan wants Hashi to kiss his boot. Hashi with a double sledge. Khan drops Hashi with The Mongolian Kick. Hashi with a Spinning Mule Kick. Hashi tags in Goto. Goto with a running shoulder tackle. Goto knocks Cobb off the apron. Goto with a Spinning Wheel Kick. Khan denies The Running Bulldog.

Khan with a Mongolian Chop. Goto with a Side Russian Leg Sweep for a two count. Khan hammers down on the back of Goto’s neck. Khan ducks a clothesline from Goto. Goto blocks The German Suplex. Hashi with a corner clothesline. Goto kicks Khan in the gut. Head Hunter/Side Russian Leg Sweep Combination. Hashi with a Sliding Dropkick to Cobb. Khan denies The Shoto. Goto goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Khan lands back on his feet. Khan drives Goto back first into a turnbuckle pad. Khan with a Judo Throw. Cobb and Hashi are tagged in. Hashi ducks a clothesline from Cobb. Hashi with a forearm smash. Hashi slaps Cobb in the ribs. Hashi with a knife edge chop. Cobb reverses out of the irish whip from Hashi. Hashi dropkicks the left knee of Cobb. Hashi drops Cobb with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Cobb denies The Fisherman’s Buster. Cobb with a gut punch. Hashi fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Hashi applies a waist lock. Cobb backs Hashi into a turnbuckle pad.

Khan with a corner clothesline. Hashi dropkicks the left knee of Cobb. Hashi ducks a clothesline from Khan. Hashi SuperKicks Khan. Bishamon with two corner clothesline. Bishamon hits The Violent Flash. Hashi with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Hashi applies a Knee Bar. Khan with a Mongolian Chop to Goto. Khan applies The Claw. Hashi denies The Eliminator. Khan with a throat thrust. Hashi with a drop toe hold into the middle rope. Cobb fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Hashi SuperKicks Cobb. Goto HeadButts Cobb. Hashi rolls Cobb over for a two count. Bishamon gangs up on Khan. Double Irish Whip. Khan with a Pump Kick. Goto goes for The Discus Lariat, but Khan counters with The Sheep Killer. Assisted Elbow Drop. Hashi denies The Imperial Drop. Hashi shoves Cobb into Khan. Hashi thrust kicks the midsection of Cobb. Hashi with a blistering chop. Cobb blocks The SuperKick. Cobb rocks Hashi with a forearm smash. Cobb connects with Tour Of The Islands to pickup the victory.

Winner: Jeff Cobb & The Great O-Khan via Pinfall

Fifth Match: Tetsuya Naito, Sanada, Hiromu Takahashi and Bushi vs. Will Ospreay, Aaron Henare, TJ Perkins and Francesco Akira w/Gideon Grey In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

Will Ospreay and Tetsuya Naito will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Ospreay backs Naito into the ropes. Naito turns Ospreay over. The referee calls for a clean break. Naito ducks under a chop from Ospreay. Naito kicks Ospreay in the gut. Naito punches Ospreay in the back. Ospreay reverses out of the irish whip from Naito. Naito holds onto the ropes. Naito kicks Ospreay in the face. Naito goes for a Running Hurricanrana, but Ospreay blocks it. Ospreay goes for a PowerBomb, but Naito lands back on his feet. Naito ducks a clothesline from Ospreay. Naito avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Ospreay dodges The Step Up Enzuigiri. Ospreay dives over Naito. Tranquillo Pose. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Sanada and Henare are tagged in. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Sanada backs Henare into the ropes. Henare with a forearm smash. Henare unloads a flurry of left jabs. Henare ducks a clothesline from Sanada. Henare rocks Sanada with a forearm smash. Henare applies a side headlock. Sanada whips Henare across the ring. Henare drops Sanada with a shoulder tackle.

Sanada drops down on the canvas. Sanada and Henare starts running the ropes. Sanada avoids the liver punch. Sanada dodges The Roundhouse Kick. Sanada applies a waist lock. Sanada sends Henare into the ropes. Sanada dropkicks the left knee of Henare. Sanada dropkicks Henare. Sanada tags in Bushi. Bushi stomps on Henare’s back. Henare with forearm shivers. Bushi kicks Henare in the gut. Takahashi dropkicks the left knee of Henare. Bushi with a basement dropkick. Double Pancake to Perkins. Bushi with a transition foot stomp. Forearm Exchange. Bushi dropkicks Henare to the floor. Akira pulls Bushi out of the ring. Akira with a Slingshot Pescado. Perkins drives Takahashi back first into the steel barricade. Akira rolls Bushi back into the ring. Simultaneous tag to Perkins. Following a snap mare takeover, United Empire with The Assisted Senton Splash. Perkins grapevines the legs of Bushi. Perkins applies the bow and arrow stretch. Bushi falls on top of Perkins for a one count. Perkins tags in Akira.

Running NeckBreaker/Side Russian Leg Sweep Combination for a two count. Akira with two haymakers. Second Forearm Exchange. Akira drives his knee into the midsection of Bushi. Bushi denies The Speed Fire. Takahashi dropkicks the left knee of Akira. Perkins blocks The SuperKick. Perkins with a Leg Capture Suplex. Sanada dropkicks Perkins. Sanada ducks a clothesline from Henare. Henare with The Blue Thunder Bomb. Naito scores the elbow knockdown. Naito dropkicks the back of Henare’s neck. Ospreay dives over Naito. Naito ducks a clothesline from Ospreay. Ospreay denies The Satellite DDT. Standing Switch Exchange. Ospreay nails Naito with The Hook Kick. Naito avoids The Hidden Blade. Naito with a Pop Up SpineBuster. Bushi delivers The Rewind Kick. Akira throws Bushi into the referee. Akira SuperKicks Bushi. Akira is trying to remove Bushi’s mask. A masked performer wipes out The United Empire. Bushi connects with The MX. After the match, Titan joins LIJ.

Winner: Tetsuya Naito, Sanada, Hiromu Takahashi and Bushi via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Sixth Match: Taiji Ishimori vs. Master Wato

Wato starts things off with a Running Dropkick. Wato with clubbing mid-kicks. Wato whips Ishimori across the ring. Wato drops Ishimori with another Mid-Kick. Wato stomps on Ishimori’s chest. Wato applies a waist lock. Ishimori sends Wato tumbling to the floor. Ishimori drives Wato back first into the steel barricade. Ishimori with clubbing elbow smashes. Ishimori avoids the steel ring post. Ishimori with a TKO against the barricade. Ishimori removes a turnbuckle pad. Wato gets back in the ring at the count of thirteen. Ishimori stomps on the midsection of Wato. Wato with heavy bodyshots. Ishimori hammers down on the back of Wato’s neck. Ishimori whips Wato into the exposed steel. Ishimori applies the cravate. Ishimori with clubbing shoulder blocks. Ishimori cranks on Wato’s neck. Ishimori with an arm-ringer. Ishimori hammers down on the left shoulder of Wato.

Ishimori unloads three knife edge chops. Ishimori with a wrist lock takedown. Ishimori applies a cobra clutch.

Wato with elbows into the midsection of Ishimori. Ishimori drops Wato with a Swinging Arm-Ringer. Ishimori is picking Wato apart. Ishimori hyperextends the left shoulder of Wato. Ishimori repeatedly kicks Wato in the face. Wato drives his elbow into the midsection of Ishimori. Wato with a backhand. Wato with a Running Bulldog. Wato dropkicks Ishimori off the ring apron. Wato lands The SomerSault Plancha. Wato rolls Ishimori back into the ring. Wato goes for a SpringBoard Uppercut, but Ishimori counters with The YES! Lock. Wato puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Ishimori applies a hammerlock. Ishimori drives Wato back first into the exposed steel. Ishimori with a Leaping Arm-Breaker for a two count.

Ishimori goes for a Shoulder Breaker, but Wato lands back on his feet. Ishimori nails Wato with The Pump Kick. Wato drops Ishimori with a Leg Lariat. Standing Switch Exchange. Wato brings Ishimori down to the mat. Wato applies The Vendaval. Ishimori puts his foot on the bottom rope. Wato with a SpringBoard Uppercut. Wato with The Bridging German Suplex for a two count. Wato follows that with The Recientemente for a two count. Wato goes for The RPP, but Ishimori ducks out of the way. Ishimori with a Shotgun Dropkick. Ishimori drives Wato shoulder first into the ring post. Ishimori hits The Shoulder Breaker. Ishimori with The La Mistica. Ishimori applies The Bone Lock. Ishimori goes for The Cipher Utaki, but Wato counters with The Recientemente II to pickup the victory. After the match, Hiromu Takahashi and El Desperado comes into the ring and state their perspective cases to as to why they should be Ishimori’s next challenger. Ishimori suggests a Fatal Four Way Match.

Winner: Master Wato via Pinfall

Seventh Match: Shingo Takagi (c) vs. El Phantasmo In A Who’s Your Daddy Match For The KOPW 2022 Provisional Championship

Quick shoving contest before the bell rings. Forearm Exchange. Phantasmo drives his knee into the midsection of Takagi. Phantasmo applies a side headlock. Takagi whips Phantasmo across the ring. Phantasmo runs into Takagi. Shoulder Block Exchange. Takagi with a back elbow smash. Phantasmo with a Running Hurricanrana. Phantasmo pops back on his feet. Takagi drops Phantasmo with a shoulder tackle. Takagi mocks Phantamso. Takagi wraps a t-shirt around Phantasmo’s fist. Takagi is throwing haymakers at Phantasmo. Phantasmo repeatedly kicks Takagi in the face. Takagi with a Back Body Drop. Takagi gives Phantasmo a spanking. Takagi is choking Phantasmo with his boot. Takagi drives his knee into the midsection of Phantasmo. Phantasmo dumps Takagi out of the ring. Phantasmo lands The Suicide Dive. Phantasmo with a back chop. Phantasmo with a knife edge chop. Phantasmo wraps his t-shirt around Takagi’s neck. Phantasmo slams Takagi’s head on the ring apron. Phantasmo with a blistering chop. Phantasmo with The Orihara MoonSault.

Phantasmo punches Takagi. Phantasmo hits Takagi with a microphone. Phantasmo with a SpringBoard Swanton Bomb. Phantasmo with a SpringBoard MoonSault for a two count. Chop/Jab Exchange. Phantasmo slaps Takagi in the chest. Phantasmo applies the purple nurple. Phantasmo with an Overhand Chop. Phantasmo with a Lucha Libre Arm-Drag. Phantasmo is raining down forearms in the corner. Phantasmo with a knife edge chop. Takagi reverses out of the irish whip from Phantasmo. Phantasmo dives over Takagi. Phantasmo ducks a clothesline from Takagi. Takagi catches Phantasmo in mid-air. Takagi with The Pop Up Death Valley Driver. Takagi with a running shoulder tackle. Takagi bodyslams Phantasmo. Takagi goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Phantasmo lands back on his feet. Phantasmo rakes the back of Takagi. Takagi with a double handed chop. Takagi with a Senton Splash for a two count. Phantasmo is throwing haymakers at Takagi. Takagi with a Belly to Back Suplex.

Takagi plays to the crowd. Takagi with clubbing elbow smashes. Phantasmo avoids The Sliding Lariat. Takagi decks Phantasmo with a back elbow smash. Phantasmo thrust kicks the midsection of Takagi. Takagi scores a right jab from Phantasmo. Takagi drops Phantasmo with a DDT. Takagi with boxing elbows. Phantasmo with a Roundhouse Kick. Takagi with a short-arm lariat. Phantasmo kicks Takagi in the face. Takagi with an Inside Out Lariat. Phantasmo responds with The Sudden Death. Phantasmo mocks Takagi. Phantasmo with boxing elbows. Lariat Exchange. Phantasmo ducks a clothesline from Takagi. Phantasmo with a Running Lariat. Phantasmo with The UFO for a two count. Takagi has Phantasmo perched on the top turnbuckle.

Phantasmo with a knife edge chop. Phantasmo with a SpringBoard FrankenSteiner. Phantasmo follows that with Thunder Kiss 86 for a two count. Takagi denies The CR II. Phantasmo rolls Takagi over for a two count. Phantasmo connects with The CR II for a two count. Takagi blocks The CR III. Phantasmo with three overhand chops. Takagi avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Takagi hits The Made In Japan for a two count. Phantasmo slaps Takagi in the face. Second Forearm Exchange. Phantasmo repeatedly kicks Takagi in the face. Takagi with a corner clothesline. Takagi with forearm shivers. Phantasmo kicks the right shoulder of Takagi. Takagi with a short-arm lariat. Takagi scores a right jab. Takagi HeadButts Phantasmo. Phantasmo ducks a clothesline from Takagi. Takagi SuperKicks Phantasmo. Takagi nails Phantasmo with The CR Takagi for a two count. Takagi makes Phantasmo tap out to The Grounding Cobra Clutch. After the match, Phantasmo calls Takagi his daddy. Phantasmo delivers a low blow and smashes the KOPW Trophy in the process.

Winner: Still KOPW 2022 Provisional Champion, Shingo Takagi via Submission

Eight Match: Kazuchika Okada vs. JONAH

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Okada kicks Jonah in the gut. Okada applies a side headlock. Jonah whips Okada across the ring. Okada runs into Jonah. Shoulder Block Exchange. Okada with a drop toe hold. Okada with an elbow drop. Okada goes for a bodyslam, but Jonah blocks it. Jonah whips Okada across the ring. Okada holds onto the ropes. Okada dumps Jonah out of the ring. Okada with The Slingshot Pescado. Okada with forearm shivers. Jonah whips Okada into the steel barricade. Jonah with a flying shoulder tackle off the ring apron. Jonah with The Razor’s Edge into the steel ring post. Okada gets back in the ring at the count of seventeen. Jonah stands on Okada’s chest. Jonah with a knee drop. Jonah applies pressure to Okada’s ribs. Jonah drives his knee into Okada’s back. Okada with heavy bodyshots. Jonah shoves Okada. Jonah with a knife edge chop. Jonah whips Okada into the blue turnbuckle pad for a two count. Forearm Exchange. Jonah with a BackBreaker. Jonah with a GutBuster.

Jonah follows that with a blistering chop. Jonah flexes his muscles. Jonah applies a waist lock. Okada with three sharp elbow strikes. Jonah punches Okada in the back. Jonah sends Okada to the corner. Okada kicks Jonah in the face. Okada with a running elbow smash. Okada kicks Jonah in the gut. Okada drops Jonah with a DDT. Okada with forearm shivers. Jonah reverses out of the irish whip from Okada. Okada dropkicks the left knee of Jonah. Okada with a basement dropkick. Okada repeatedly drops his elbow on the left knee of Jonah. Okada with a Running Uppercut. Okada kicks Jonah out of the ring. Okada wraps the left leg of Jonah around the barricade. Okada kicks the barricade for added pressure. Okada with a Running Dropkick. Okada goes for a Bodyslam, but Jonah blocks it. Okada with two toe kicks. Jonah Spears Okada. Jonah levels Okada with Two Body Avalanches. Jonah with a Running Hip Attack. Jonah with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Okada dropkicks Jonah in mid-air. Jonah goes for a Bodyslam, but Okada lands back on his feet.

Okada delivers a chop block. Okada applies The Money Clip. Jonah puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Okada drags Jonah to the corner. Okada dives over Jonah. Okada side steps Jonah into a turnbuckle pad. Okada bodyslams Jonah. Okada with The Flying Elbow Drop. Rain Maker Pose. Jonah avoids The Rain Maker. Jonah with a Release German Suplex. Jonah with a Running Lariat for a two count. Okada applies a wrist lock. Okada with two short-arm lariats. Okada drops Jonah with The Spinning Rain Maker. Okada goes for The Rain Maker, but Jonah counters with The Uranage Slam. Jonah connects with The Black Forrest Bomb. Jonah goes for The Torpedo, but Okada ducks out of the way. Okada reapplies The Money Clip. Jonah backs Okada into the red turnbuckle pad. Jonah with a Leaping Body Block. Okada ducks a clothesline from Jonah. Okada with a Release German Suplex. Jonah avoids The Rain Maker. Jonah SuperKicks Okada. Okada with a Shotgun Dropkick. Second Forearm Exchange. Okada with The Dynamic Dropkick. Okada hits The Landslide. Okada plants Jonah with The Rain Maker to pickup the victory. After the match, Okada shakes hands with Jonah.

Winner: Kazuchika Okada via Pinfall

Ninth Match: Jay White (c) w/Gedo vs. Tama Tonga w/Jado For The IWGP World Heavyweight Championship

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Tonga backs White into a turnbuckle pad. Red Shoes calls for a clean break. Strong lockup. Stalemate in the corner. White slaps Tonga in the face. Back to the collar and elbow tie up. White turns Tonga over. White tugs on Tonga’s hair. Tonga slaps White in the face. Tonga with forearm shivers. Tonga with rapid fire bodyshots in the corner. White regroups on the outside. Tonga rolls White back into the ring. White applies a side headlock. Tonga whips White across the ring. Tonga drops down on the canvas. Tonga leapfrogs over White. Tonga with two arm-drags. Tonga with a Back Body Drop. Tonga attacks the midsection of White. Tonga hammers down on the left shoulder of White. Tonga whips White across the ring. White holds onto the ropes. Tonga blocks a boot from White. White with The Exploder Suplex over the top rope.

White tosses Tonga around the ringside area. White wraps the cable cord around Tonga’s neck. White hammers down on the back of Tonga’s neck. White rakes the eyes of Tonga. White smothers Tonga with the ring skirt. White catapults Tonga throat first into the bottom rope for a two count. White stomps on Tonga’s back. White hooks the outside leg for a two count. White applies a rear chin lock. Tonga with heavy bodyshots. White kicks Tonga in the gut. White pulls Tonga down to the mat. Two Sweet Chops. Tonga dropkicks White. Tonga with two clotheslines. Tonga bodyslams White. Tonga with a Stinger Splash. Tonga goes for a Running Powerslam, but White lands back on his feet. White drives his knee into the midsection of Tonga. Tonga explodes out of the corner with a Running Lariat. Tonga Powerslams White for a two count.

Tonga with forearm shivers. White denies The Tonga Twist. White rakes the eyes of Tonga. White goes for The Blade Buster, but Tonga lands back on his feet. White side steps Tonga into a turnbuckle pad. White drops Tonga with a DDT. White with a Running Uppercut. White hits The Blade Buster for a two count. Tonga blocks The Uranage Slam. White with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. White goes for The TKO, but Tonga counters with The Tongan Twist. White with desperation up kicks. Tonga nails White with The Tongan Twist on the floor. Tonga rolls White back into the ring. Tonga hooks both legs for a two count. White hammers down on the back of Tonga’s neck. Tonga with The SRC. Tonga goes for The Supreme Flow, but White gets his knees up in the air.

White with heavy bodyshots. White dumps Tonga ribs first on the top rope. White with a GourdBuster on the apron. Tonga gets back in the ring at the count of nineteen. White with clubbing shoulder blocks. White with The Uranage Slam for a two count. White applies The Boston Crab. Tonga grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. White applies The Sleeper Hold. White talks smack to Tonga. White toys around with Tonga. White with more repeated shoulder blocks. White drives Tonga back first into a turnbuckle pad. Tonga with The Valeno. Tonga lands The Supreme Flow for a two count. White denies The GunStun. White headbutts the midsection of Tonga. Red Shoes kicks White’s legs off the middle rope. White shoves Tonga into Red Shoes. White delivers a low blow. Jado stops Gedo in his tracks. White punches Jado in the back. White grabs the chair. Tonga with a low blow of his own. White begs Tonga to hit him with the chair. Tonga gives Red Shoes the chair.

White goes for The Blade Runner, but Tonga rolls him over for a one count. White drops Tonga with a Flatliner. White applies a waist lock. Tonga with three sharp elbow strikes. Chop Exchange. Forearm Exchange. Tonga with two uppercuts. Tonga delivers his combination offense. Tonga goes for a Superman Punch, but White counters with a Flatliner. White with a Deadlift German Suplex. White with The Sleeper Suplex. White goes for The Blade Runner, but Tonga blocks it. White denies The GunStun. Tonga nails White with The Bloody Sunday for a two count. Misfired Signature Moves. White with 12×6 elbows. White with The Regal Plex for a two count. White follows that with a Cross-Armed Bloody Sunday. White mocks Tonga. Tonga connects with The GunStun for a two count. White with a Back Body Drop. White chops Tonga. Tonga with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Tonga blocks The Blade Runner. White blocks The GunStun. Tonga with a Snap Dragon Suplex. White denies Two GunStuns. White plants Tonga with The Blade Runner to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, Jay White via Pinfall

Checkout Episode 330 of The Hoots Podcast