AEW star Daniel Garcia recently spoke with WhatCulture about his decision to join up with Chris Jericho and form the Jericho Appreciation Society, rather than align with Bryan Danielson and the Blackpool Combat Club. Check out Garcia’s full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.

Why he didn’t join up with Bryan Danielson:

Every interview I saw of him [Danielson], he talked about how he wanted to be a in group with me, how he wanted to take me under his wing, then the Jericho thing came about and I wanted to learn how to be a sports entertainer. I didn’t want to learn how to be a good wrestler because I’m already a good wrestler.

How Chris Jericho is the greatest of all-time:

Now, I need to become a great sports entertainer, that’s what Chris Jericho is teaching me. People online, they kept saying, ‘I want to see you team up with the greatest of all time,’ they saw the interviews and saw people saying, ‘Daniel Garcia needs to be in a group with the greatest of all time.’ I did it and I teamed with Chris Jericho.

