AEW’s Daniel Garcia made an appearance on the Battleground podcast to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, he spoke about the impact he has had on AEW. He considers himself as the MVP of AEW because he has had the most TV main events in the last year.

“I’ve been the MVP over the past year since I got here. I’ve had the most televised main events over the past year. Every opportunity that they’ve given me, I have knocked it out of the park. When I got to AEW, people went, ‘Who is Daniel Garcia? Why is he getting so many main events?’ Once a main event happened, the next one happened, and the next one happened, and you saw how high of a level I was performing at, everybody knew why I was getting put in those situations. Tony [Khan] can see talent and Tony can pick out talent. He was able to see my talent very early on and other people are just starting to catch up to what Tony is seeing right now.”

