Below are results from Sunday’s WWE house show from Crown Coliseum in Fayetteville, NC, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:
WWE Raw Women’s Title Match- Bianca Belair (c) retains over Asuka
Finn Balor (w/ Damian Priest) defeated Dominik Mysterio
WWE United States Title Match- Bobby Lashley (c) retains over Ciampa
Seth Rollins in-ring promo, Dolph Ziggler comes to the ring, this sets up a match, Seth Rollins defeated Dolph Ziggler, after the match Rollins attacks Ziggler, Riddle makes the save
WWE SmackDown Women’s Title Match- Liv Morgan (c) retains over Natalya
WWE Intercontinental Title Match- Gunther (c) (w/ Ludwig Kaiser) retains over Shinsuke Nakamura
The Street Profits & Drew McIntyre defeated WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Uso’s & Sheamus in a Street Fight