Below are results from Sunday’s WWE house show from Crown Coliseum in Fayetteville, NC, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

WWE Raw Women’s Title Match- Bianca Belair (c) retains over Asuka

Finn Balor (w/ Damian Priest) defeated Dominik Mysterio

WWE United States Title Match- Bobby Lashley (c) retains over Ciampa

Seth Rollins in-ring promo, Dolph Ziggler comes to the ring, this sets up a match, Seth Rollins defeated Dolph Ziggler, after the match Rollins attacks Ziggler, Riddle makes the save

WWE SmackDown Women’s Title Match- Liv Morgan (c) retains over Natalya

WWE Intercontinental Title Match- Gunther (c) (w/ Ludwig Kaiser) retains over Shinsuke Nakamura

The Street Profits & Drew McIntyre defeated WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Uso’s & Sheamus in a Street Fight