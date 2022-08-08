The WWE Network and Peacock have added new independent wrestling content.

The new programming includes shows from ICW and PROGRESS. Both videos are available to be seen at any time on-demand. Here’s what was added:

ICW Fight Club 230 – 08/06/22.

Jack Jester teams up with BT Gunn to take on Kez Evans & Leyton Buzzard. ICW Women’s Champion Molly Spartan faces the debuting Regina Rosendahl. Thatcher Write battles Levi.

PROGRESS Wrestling Chapter 136: 24/7 – 07/24/22.

Eight athletes battle for a PROGRESS Championship opportunity. Laura Di Matteo challenges Kanji for the PROGRESS Women’s Title. PROGRESS Champion Chris Ridgeway defends his title against Dean Allmark.