Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) has announced that The Settlement Series Part 2 is scheduled for Saturday, September 3rd at the Grand Sports Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois as part of the Second City Summit.

GCW The Settlement Series Part 3 is slated for Saturday, September 10th at the Boonton Elks Lodge in Boonton, New Jersey.

The two events will air live on IndependentWrestling.TV.

https://twitter.com/GCWrestling_/status/1556354161343692801