AEW star Daniel Garcia recently spoke with FANBYTE about a wide range of topics, including his thoughts on his bout against CM Punk, and how he believes he can become a major player for the promotion. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says he’s earned a lot about TV wrestling during his time in AEW:

They’re teaching me a lot about TV wrestling and they’re teaching me a lot about capturing moments and saving moments. I think you could see the difference in me performing for such a live crowd on my first couple of matches on Dynamite to my last one at Rampage.

Says sharing the ring with CM Punk felt really natural to him:

Honestly, being in the ring with him felt really natural. I didn’t feel out of place, I felt like I belonged there. To be able to get that validation and that credit from somebody at his level who’s been at his level for so long, that meant a lot to me.

Says he feels confident that he can be a major player in AEW: