Daniel Garcia is hungry.

As noted, AEW announced Daniel Garcia vs. Adam Copeland in a TNT title eliminator bout for this coming Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite, with the winner moving on to challenge Christian Cage for the title next.

Ahead of the bout on the 2/14 episode of the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS program, Garcia has taken to social media to send a message to “The Rated-R Superstar.”

“Adam said that me going for the TNT title is taking food off his table,” Garcia wrote via X on Sunday. “He’s done it all at the highest level for longer than I’ve even been alive.”

Garcia continued, “You got a whole feast at your table, time for me to get bite. Let’s get it. DG for TNT.”

Check out the post below, and make sure to join us here on 2/14 for live AEW Dynamite results coverage from the H-E-B Center in Austin, TX.

