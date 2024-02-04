Daniel Garcia is ready for his breakout moment in AEW.

Following his win alongside FTR against Christian Cage and The Patriarchy in the main event of this week’s episode of AEW Collision from Edinburg, TX., the charismatic AEW performer took part in an in-ring post-show promo.

During the post-Collision in-ring promo, Garcia spoke about staring down Christian Cage at the end of the bout, and how he would like to take his TNT Championship from him.

“Christian Cage is one of the most narcissistic, disgusting, manipulative people I’ve ever met in my life,” he said. “Christian Cage is a man child. Christian Cage, I can’t think of a better way to put you in your place than taking what means most to you.”

He continued, “That’s not Nick Wayne, that’s not Killswitch, that’s not Shayna, it is your TNT title and these people here, I know they love the little dance that I like to do. And I just think that dance will look a whole hell of a lot better with some gold around my waist.”

After Collision went off the air… Daniel Garcia called Christian Cage a narcissistic, disgusting, manipulative man-child and officially challenged him for the TNT Championship! pic.twitter.com/T8bGzr9uLo — Drainmaker ️ (@DrainBamager) February 4, 2024

(H/T: Fightful.com)