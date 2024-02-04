A new match has been announced for next week’s episode of TNA iMPACT On AXS TV.
On Sunday, TNA Wrestling confirmed the addition of Xia Brookside vs. Tasha Steelz in one-on-one action on the weekly AXS TV show next Thursday night.
With that now known, featured below is a look at the updated lineup for the 2/8 episode of the show.
IMPACT On AXS TV (2/8/2024)
– Jordynne Grace & Trinity vs. Savannah Evans & Gisele Shaw
– Chris Sabin vs. John Skyler
– Zachary Wentz vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey
– Xia Brookside vs. Tasha Steelz
THURSDAY at 8/7c on @AXSTV! @RealTSteelz vs @XiaBrookside #TNAiMPACT pic.twitter.com/K6bsmceskd
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) February 4, 2024