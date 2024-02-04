A new match has been announced for next week’s episode of TNA iMPACT On AXS TV.

On Sunday, TNA Wrestling confirmed the addition of Xia Brookside vs. Tasha Steelz in one-on-one action on the weekly AXS TV show next Thursday night.

With that now known, featured below is a look at the updated lineup for the 2/8 episode of the show.

IMPACT On AXS TV (2/8/2024)

– Jordynne Grace & Trinity vs. Savannah Evans & Gisele Shaw

– Chris Sabin vs. John Skyler

– Zachary Wentz vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey

– Xia Brookside vs. Tasha Steelz